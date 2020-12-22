Two kidnapped from oil field in C’lang

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Dec 21: Two employees of the Quippo Oil and Gas Infra Ltd’s drilling site in Kumchaikha near Innao in Changlang district are reported to have been kidnapped on Monday evening.

A drilling superintendent and a radio operator were kidnapped by fully armed miscreants, totalling about 14, at around 6:30 pm, according to the state police.

The Assam Police have been alerted, while the Changlang SP has left for the spot, the police said.

The police suspect that the ULFA (I) and the NSCN (IM) are involved in the kidnapping.

Details are awaited.