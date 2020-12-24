Attract global investment: Governor

ITANAGAR, 23 Dec: Governor BD Mishra suggested Chief Minister Pema Khandu to find ways to attract global investment into Arunachal to harness the enormous economic potential of the state.

Khandu on Wednesday called on the Governor at the Raj Bhavan here and discussed various issues related to strengthening the economy of the state, various people-pro developmental initiatives and law and order.

The governor also suggested for promotion of tourism prospects of Arunachal and films on cultural and traditional practices.

Expressing concern over drug abuse amongst the youth, the governor called for strong measures to curb the menace. (Raj Bhavan)