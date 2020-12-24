NABARD joins hand with SBI to celebrate Farmers’ Day

ITANAGAR, 23 Dec: Kisan Diwas or National Farmers’ Day was celebrated in Changlang and Tirap districts on Wednesday.

In Changlang, the State Bank of India (SBI)’s Lead District Manager office, in collaboration with NABARD celebrated Kisan Diwas by organizing a financial literacy campaign at Old Changlang village.

The programme aimed at creating awareness among the general public on various financial products that are being offered by banks to the public.

NABARD’s District Development Manager Kamal Roy highlighted on financial inclusion and financial planning. He briefed the participants about various flagship schemes of both the state and the central governments, such as CMKRY, DDUSY, KCC etc, and explained the procedures for availing the benefits under these schemes.

SBI Lead District Manager Tankeswar Doley explained the different types of accounts that can be maintained in a bank. He also informed the gathering about the schemes that bank account holders can avail of, and highlighted the social security schemes such as PMJDY, PMSBY, PMJJBY and APY.

Namsai-based farmer-producer company NOSAAP CEO Chau Athina Chauhai spoke about the importance of FPO for better marketing of famers’ agricultural products and highlighted the various value-added products that can be sold at better prices, promoting the vocal for local campaign.

NERCORMP BDO Nanju Simai Tikhak highlighted the activities being implemented by NERCORMP to uplift the self-help groups in Changlang.

National Farmers’ Day was also celebrated in at Lapnan village in Tirap district on Wednesday with progressive farmers from various nearby villages.

DAO Pangnyai Khoisia and Chief Manager, LDB, R Sonowal explained various government schemes and loans for the benefit of farmers as resource persons in the programme. (With DIPRO inputs)