CM, gov, speaker extend Xmas, Good Governance Day greetings

ITANAGAR, 24 Dec: Chief Minister Pema Khandu has conveyed greetings and best wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of Christmas.

“Christmas is the best time to express gratitude for the contributions made by the churches and Christian organizations in the growth of education and healthcare across the region,” Khandu said in a message.

He hailed Christmas as “one of the most secular festivals of the country, which is celebrated by all with the same gusto.”

“Christmas is a festival that strengthens the bond of brotherhood that we all share, irrespective of our beliefs. May this Christmas unfold another new chapter in communal harmony, brotherhood and peace and prosperity of our beloved Arunachal Pradesh,” Khandu said.

The chief minister also wished the people on the occasion of Good Governance Day, which marks the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He advocated “spreading awareness among the people on accountability of government and governance to mark the occasion.”

Governor BD Mishra also extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Good Governance Day and Christmas.

“Good governance showcases the government’s ability to design, formulate and implement development-oriented policies and programmes for the improvement of the quality of life of the citizens. Good governance entails inclusive, conducive, balanced and uninterrupted relationship between the government and the people,” Mishra said.

The governor conveyed warm greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Christmas, and expressed hope that the festive occasion would usher in peace, love and tranquillity throughout the state, the nation and the world.

“Christmas marks a moment to pause to reflect and believe in the possibilities of a new beginning and new dedication of mankind to humanism,” he said, and urged everyone to resolve to beat back the threat of Covid-19 by observing all necessary precautions and protocols.

Legislative Assembly Speaker Pasang D Sona also extended warm greetings and good wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of Christmas.

In his message, the speaker expressed hope that the festive occasion would spread the message of benevolence of Jesus Christ and usher in peace, love and amity throughout the world. (CM’s PR Cell, Raj Bhavan and Speaker’s PR Cell)