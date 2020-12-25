NIMAS team undertakes month-long white water rafting expedition

DIRANG, 24 Dec: A team from Dirang (West Kameng)-based National Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (NIMAS) undertook a month-long white water rafting expedition, covering all the seven major rivers of Arunachal, from 22 November to 23 December.

The team, led by NIMAS Director Col Sarfraz Singh, comprised 10 local youths of the state and 15 army personnel from the NIMAS. The aim of the expedition was to explore Arunachal through the major tributaries of the Brahmaputra and promote adventure tourism in the state.

“It was also in line with the central government’s ‘Fit India’ movement,” Col Singh said.

The expedition also set a new national record by covering a total distance of 720 kms on seven rivers: Kameng, Dibang, Nao-Dihing, Lohit, Subansiri, Siyom and Siyang.

The rafting team negotiated more than 300 rapids, which included 27 Grade V, 41 Grade IV and 98 Grade III plus rapids.

The NIMAS team, which was flagged in by Chief Minister Pema Khandu near East Siang HQ Pasighat, will go on a winter trekking expedition on the famous Bailey’s Trail in January next year, the colonel said.

The CM in his address said that the “historic expedition will go a long way in opening new avenues for adventure tourism and the tourism sector in general.”

Congratulating the team, Khandu said that their undertaking would “expand and promote scopes in the tourism sector in the pristine destination of Arunachal Pradesh.” (With input from E/Siang DIPRO)