Police personnel donate plasma

NAHARLAGUN, 24 Dec: Nine personnel of the capital police, including Naharlagun SDPO Rike Kamsi and Nirjuli police station OC Inspector Minli Geyi, who were infected by Covid-19 and recovered, donated their plasma at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIMHS) here on Thursday.

Others from the police who donated plasma included Sub-Inspectors RK Jha and Giogi Tape, and Constables Leena Talong, Lucky Tacho (4th IRBn), Marge Lona, Doli Bagra and Kamkiram Tayeng.

It was an initiative of the Arunachal Voluntary Blood Donor Organization, in collaboration with the TRIMHS. ICR SP Jimmy Chiram mobilized his personnel.

A team of the TRIMHS, led by Drs Tashi Paley, Passang Sona and Riniam Nabam conducted the camp at the TRIHMS blood bank.