Counting supervisors, assistants trained

ITANAGAR, 24 Dec: Counting supervisors and assistants participated in a training programme on counting of votes at the Dorjee Khandu Convention Centre here on Thursday.

EAC Lod Takkar briefed them on the important role of the counting supervisors, assistants and attendants, and asked them to ensure transparency during the counting process.

“The counting is the culmination process for a successful election, and therefore everyone should give their best effort for the successful completion of election,” he said. (DIPRO)