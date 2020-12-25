Flagship progs reviewed, garbage bins distributed

HAWAI, 24 Dec: Anjaw DC Ayushi Sudan on Thursday urged the nodal departments to provide the benefits of welfare schemes like Ayushman Bharat, Ujjwala, Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM), water and energy conservation, health and hygiene, etc, to the beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) by dovetailing schemes.

The DC said this during a meeting held here to discuss the flagship programmes of the state and the central governments.

Heads of offices, bazaar secretaries, beneficiaries of the SBM, the PMAY (U) and the Deendayal Antodaya Yojana – National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM), along with members of SHGs attended the meeting.

The DC urged the SHGs to “start one venture, especially recycling of plastic waste and composting of biodegradable domestic wastes.”

She also distributed compost bins and garbage bins among the participants.

Earlier, DUDA engineer Kaling Mize made a PowerPoint presentation on segregation of biodegradable and non-biodegradable wastes at the source. A complete action plan on colony-wise daily garbage collection was also presented.

As to the implementation of schemes, out of the targeted 53 individual household latrines (IHHL) in Hawai town under the SBM, 30 IHHL have been completed. Implementation of the PMAY (U) and the DAY-NULM schemes, and the benefits accrued to SHGs under various schemes were also reviewed at the meeting.

Members of the public requested the authorities to clean the choked drainage in the old Hawai market, and to construct a public toilet.

Among others, Hawai UD&H EE Rokpo Tamain and AE Lorepmai Pul also spoke.