TEZU, 28 Dec: The principal, the teaching and non-teaching staffers, and the students of Indira Gandhi Government College (IGGC) here in Lohit district have mourned the demise of former minister Khapriso Krong.

“The college community sincerely remembers the pioneering contributions of late Khapriso Krong for establishing IGGC in Tezu in 1986,” the college’s Principal Dr K Megu stated in a press release, and offered condolences to the bereaved family on behalf of the college.