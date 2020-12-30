Carry out digital initiatives with missionary zeal: Nich

ITANAGAR, 29 Dec: State Council for IT & E-Governance Chairman Doni Nich on Tuesday asked e-governance officers of various districts to “carry out the digital initiatives with a missionary zeal, in order to fill the gap of digital divide in the state.”

Addressing a meeting with e-governance officers to review the ongoing projects in the district, Nich directed the officers to “increase the digital transaction such as online e-service and e-inner line permit.”

He said that the “state wide area network is the backbone of connectivity through which all offices will be connected with secured network,” and urged all the officers to ensure successful implementation of the project.

The meeting was also attended by IT Director Neelam Yapin Tana, Joint IT Director Hano Takka, and Deputy Director Saikia Yangda.