NSCN (K-YA) insurgent surrenders in Longding

LONGDING, 29 Dec: An NSCN (K-YA) insurgent surrendered before the police and the district administration here on Tuesday.

Ganshai Pansa (52), of Votnu village in Pongchao circle, surrendered as he wanted to shun the path of violence and return to the mainstream to lead a normal life.

A surrender certificate was handed over to Pansa at a formal surrender ceremony organized at the DC’s office here.

Welcoming the surrendered insurgent to the mainstream of the society, Longding DC Bani Lego cautioned him against going back on the path of violence again.

Pansa said he had joined the outfit in 1992. He brought with him a discharge certificate from the outfit. (DIPRO)