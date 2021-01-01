APASA to stage dharna on 5 Jan

ITANAGAR, 31 Dec: The Arunachal Pradesh ATMA Staff Association (APASA) has said it will stage a peaceful dharna at the agriculture directorate campus here on 5 January to press its demand for the release of pending salaries.

The APASA said no honorarium has been disbursed yet, even after the expiry of the ultimatum it had submitted to the ATMA state nodal officer on 14 December to release 11 months of pending salaries within December.

“Left with no choice, APASA has decided to conduct peaceful dharna,” the association said in a release on Thursday.