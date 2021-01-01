Meeting on Covid vaccination held

TAWANG, 31 Dec: A district task force meeting on immunization, Covid-19 vaccination and the National Immunization Day was held at the DC’s conference hall here on Thursday.

The meeting, which was presided over by Tawang DC Sang Phuntso, was attended by the DMO, the medical superintendent, the DRCHO, members of other departments and the paramilitary, and the MOs from the CHCs and PHCs of the district.

DRCHO Dr Lobsang Tempa made a PowerPoint presentation on the plans for vaccination. He informed that 1,002 registered frontline workers, including health workers, ASHAs and anganwadi workers, would benefit from Covid-19 vaccination in the first phase in Tawang district.

He said that, on the National Immunization Day on 17 January next year, 4,537 children between 0 to 5 years of age will be immunized with oral polio vaccine in the district.

DMO Dr Wangdi Lama requested the ASHAs and anganwadi workers to spread awareness on Covid-19 and follow the SOPs.

The DC in his address said there should not be panic among the public, “but caution is a must,” adding that “all should be sincere in delivering service.”

The DC commended the doctors and the staff of the district hospital for running the hospital smoothly even in the absence of general duty medical officers. (DIPRO)