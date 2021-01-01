CM, gov extend new year greetings

ITANAGAR, 31 Dec: Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Governor BD Mishra have in separate messages extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of the new year.

The chief minister in his message said that 2020 was a difficult year because of the coronavirus pandemic, and the new year “has a lot of people’s hope riding on it, and the start of a new decade has never seemed more promising.”

Khandu expressed gratitude to all the healthcare and frontline workers, administrations, women and community-based organizations and volunteers in shielding the common people from the coronavirus and saving precious lives while risking their own.

He expressed optimism that the upcoming year would be an opportunity to “start afresh and work towards rebuilding the world after the pandemic and even bettering in order to avoid such global suffering again.”

The governor in his message expressed hope that the new year would herald “extraordinary progress, abundance of peace, amity, tranquillity, prosperity, and enhance all-round development in the state.”

“In the spirit of New Year’s resolution, let us pledge to fight and defeat the Corona pandemic and forge ahead to make our state Aatmanirbhar,” the governor said in his message.

Legislative Assembly Speaker Pasang D Sona has also extended best wishes to every citizen of the state on the occasion of the new year.

In a message, Sona said that “2020 has been a challenging one for everyone due to the global Covid-19 pandemic, which forced people to adapt to new realities.”

He expressed hope that the new year would be filled with happiness, good health and prosperity for all. (CM’s PR Cell, Raj Bhavan & Speaker’s PR Cell)