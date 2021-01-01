UK returnees put in home isolation

ITANAGAR, 31 Dec: Two UK returnees were identified and tracked here in the state recently, as per the monitoring required in view of the new UK variant of the SARS CoV-2 (coronavirus).

After tracking them with the help of the list of passengers shared by the NCDC, they were found to be asymptomatic, and are currently in strict home isolation.

“Both their samples were collected for RT-PCR and have tested negative,” the health department said.

In the meantime, eight people tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday and 15 people reportedly recovered or were discharged on the day (see bulletin).