Make Arunachal games and sports hub of NE: Gov to min

ITANAGAR, 2 Jan: Sports & Youth Affairs Minister Mama Natung called on Governor BD Mishra at the Raj Bhavan here on Friday, and the two discussed youth development and sports activities in the state.

The governor advised the minister to “hone the skills and prepare the sportspersons for larger canvas of international competitions.” He emphasized on preparing a roadmap to harness the sporting potential of the state and make Arunachal the games and sports hub of Northeast India.

“Many of our sportspersons have excelled in the fields of mountaineering, boxing, archery, martial arts and other games and sports competitions. With a formal, holistic and systematic framework for development of sports, the youth will be encouraged towards sporting activities as a pursuit,” the governor said.

Mishra commended Natung for providing reservation for promising and acclaimed sportspersons in government jobs. He said “such gestures will guarantee a better niche for the sportspersons who bring laurels for the state and the nation.”

Natung briefed the governor on the initiatives of the state government to encourage sportspersons and promote games and sports activities in Arunachal. He assured the governor that he would continue making efforts to make Arunachal a sporting hub. (Raj Bhavan)