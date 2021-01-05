ATPWDS raises issues of Aalo town with DC

AALO, 4 Jan: The Aalo Town Peoples’ Welfare & Development Society (ATPWDS) raised key issues of Aalo town with West Siang Deputy Commissioner Moki Loyi here on Monday.

Among the key issues, society’s chairman Kento Ete and advisor Doi Ado raised the matter of the construction of stadium which is still in the foundation stage “while rest of the stadiums in other districts, which were sanctioned along with the Aalo stadium, have been completed.”

They further raised many other issues including selling of meat at the entry point of the town, mushrooming of meat sheds in different colonies and ban on untraditional ways of fishing, etc.

A team of officers and ATPWDS members also made a field visit on Monday to take stock of the pace of work.

The society members expressed their anguish over the inordinate delay in construction of the Trans-Arunachal Highway in the 9th package of the Aalo- Pangin road.

ATPWDS legal advisor, advocate Minrik Noshi also spoke on the occasion.

The DC assured to take up the matter immediately and to liaise with the construction agency.

“The Sumo counters at market places have been shifted to a designated location and upper market counters are being persuaded to shift soon or face legal action,” he said, adding that the meat shed in the heart of the town is also being shifted to a designated location very soon.

The society’s members decided to have a sitting with the minister and MLAs of the district for solution to the issues. (DIPRO)