Brahmaputra Aamantran Abhiyan expedition reaches Majuli

ITANAGAR, 4 Jan: The NDRF’s river rafting expedition Brahmaputra Aamantran Abhiyan reached Kamlabari ghat in Assam’s Majuli district on Monday.

After an overnight halt at Saraguri Sapori ghat in Sivasagar district, the team left for Majuli at 10 am and reached Kamalabari ghat at 3:05 pm.

The team was accorded a warm welcome upon its arrival in the ghat by the Majuli district administration.

During the rafting expedition, the NDRF rescue cover team also conducted community awareness programme at Biloinagar, Majuli.

Commandant of the 12th NDRF, Rajesh Thakur and other officers were present at the rafting expedition at Majuli.