APSTS introduces passenger bus services to Lazu and Dadam

KHONSA, 5 Jan: The Arunachal Pradesh State Transport Services (APSTS) has introduced ‘Traveller’ passenger bus services from Khonsa to Dadam and Lazu circles.

Flagging off the mini buses, Khonsa West MLA Chakat Aboh appealed to the people to extend their cooperation to the state transport department to facilitate smooth running of the public transport.

Aboh thanked Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Transport Minister Nakap Nalo and STS General Manager PN Thungon for fulfilling a long cherished dream of the people of both the circles by introducing the new services.

ADC Kretkam Tikhak also appealed to the people of Lazu and Dadam circles to cooperate with the transport department to ensure smooth and safe functioning of the bus services.

The bus fares from Khonsa to Dadam will be Rs 50 per person while it will be Rs 110 from Khonsa to Lazu, informed APSTS Station Superintendent N Songtheng.

Newly elected Dadam ZPM Jamwang Lowang, government employees and public from Khonsa West assembly constituency attended the flag-off ceremony. (DIPRO)