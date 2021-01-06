CM, governor, speaker greet people on Si-Donyi

ITANAGAR, 5 Jan: Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Governor BD Mishra and Speaker Pasang D Sona greeted the people of the state, particularly the Tagins on the auspicious occasion of Si-Donyi festival.

In his message, Khandu expressed hope that the festival would usher in a prosperous New Year and take Arunachal Pradesh on an unprecedented path of development.

He reiterated that peace is mandatory for development and wished the festival would be celebrated with the message of peace and communal harmony.

The CM said despite the threat of Coronavirus still looming, this year would witness mankind’s victory over the virus.

“May this Si-Donyi mark the beginning of the end of Covid- 19,” he said while urging the people to celebrate the festival by sincerely following all Covid-19 SoPs.

“On this joyous occasion, I offer my prayers to Almighty Si-Donyi to protect all of us from coronavirus and grant their blessings for promoting peace, communal harmony and a good harvest, the governor said in his message.

State Assembly Speaker Pasang D Sona has also extended best wishes and greetings to the people of the state, especially the Tagin community on the joyous occasion of Si-Donyi festival.

In his festival greetings, the speaker expressed his hope that the festivity will usher in peace, good health and prosperity for all.