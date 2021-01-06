Taki emphasizes on timely implementation of schemes

ITANAGAR, 5 Jan: Minister for Animal Husbandry, Veterinary and Dairy Development, Tage Taki asked all the field level officers of his department to timely implement all the schemes and policies of the government to uplift the economy of the rural masses.

Tage, who chaired a departmental review meeting at the conference hall of the finance department here on Monday, has also asked all the district officers to complete their activities as per the guidelines and target set by the central government.

He advised the senior officers of the department to plan various schemes and policies for ease of implementation and in the greater interest of the rural mass.

The minister emphasized on judicious utilization of available resources in view of the paucity of fund owing to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The achievements on vaccination against FMD under NADCP, artificial insemination under NAIP-II programme, control and containment of various livestock diseases and implementation of various other central sponsored schemes were reviewed in the meeting.

All the districts officers presented their achievements, shortcomings and success stories on various fields of activities.

All the senior officers and district officers of the department attended the meeting.