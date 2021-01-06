Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 5 Jan: In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, Principal Residential Commissioner of Arunachal Bhawan New Delhi, Jitendra Narayan has been transferred to the Andaman & Nicobar Island.

Another IAS officer, Swetika Sachan has been transferred to Goa from Arunachal, while a 1992 AGMUT batch officer, Rajeev Verma has been posted to Arunachal Pradesh from New Delhi.

Four officers- Soumya, Shashwat Saurabh, Jayanta Kumar Ray and Pankaj Kumar Jha have been posted to Arunachal Pradesh from Puducherry.

Among the IPS officers, inspectors general, Sagar Preet Hooda, Nabam Gungte, Kime Kaming from Arunachal have been posted to New Delhi and the state vigilance department Special Investigation Cell SP, M Harsha Vardhan has also been posted to New Delhi.

Bosco B George of Goa, Akansha Yadav of Puducherry and Pramod Kumar Mishra from Delhi have been posted to Arunachal Pradesh.

There is speculation that the transfer of the SIC SP, M Harsha Vardhan may lead to a major setback in the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board job scam and the Trans-Arunachal Highway compensation scam cases, which are yet to come to a logical conclusion.