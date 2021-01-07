Health minister launches National Viral Hepatitis Control Prog

NAHARLAGUN, 6 Jan: The National Viral Hepatitis Control Programme (NVHCP) was launched in the state by Health Minister Alo Libang on Wednesday.

Launched in 2018 by the union ministry of health and family welfare, the programme’s main aim is to combat hepatitis and achieve countrywide elimination of Hepatitis C by 2030.

“It is the right time to work for total eradication of hepatitis from the state,” Libang said while expressing grave concern over high prevalence of Hepatitis B virus infection in Arunachal Pradesh.

He said the newly opened model treatment centre at TRIHMS under the NVHCP will provide diagnostic facility and free treatment with medicines to hepatitis patients.

Health and Family Welfare Secretary P Parthiban informed that another model treatment center for hepatitis patients will be made operational at the Bakin Pertin General Hospital and Training Centre in Pasighat, East Siang district.

Informing that the prevalence of Hepatitis B in Arunachal Pradesh is one of the highest in the country, TRIHMS Director Dr Moji Jini said the launch of NVHCP will be beneficial for the state for screening, diagnosis, and management of hepatitis patients.

Mission Director (NHM) CR Khampa assured full support to the programme under the umbrella of NHM.

The NVHCP programme is expected to cover the entire state within this year.

Earlier, State Nodal Officer for NVHCP, Dr L Jampa presented an overview and the status of the programme in the state.

The programme was attended by TRIHMS Chief Medical Superintendent, Dr Hage Ambing, doctors and nurses of the institute and officers from the health services directorate.