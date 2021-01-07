Ngandam seeks dedicated efforts from field enggs on PMGSY projects

ITANAGAR, 6 Jan: Rural Works Department (RWD) Minister Honchung Ngandam stressed on sincere and dedicated efforts by all field engineers to achieve the target set by the Government of India for the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) projects in the state.

He said this while chairing a meeting held recently by the RWD to review the progress of various ongoing PMGSY projects in the state.

RWD Secretary cum Chief Executive Officer, NT Glow briefed about “the huge target of 4,850 km set by the Government of India” and the efforts of the department for its successful achievement.

PMGSY CE D Nyodu gave a presentation on the status of each and every project under the scheme.

Advisor to the RWD, Jambey Tashi suggested all field engineers to maintain constant supervision on projects to ensure their timely completion with desired quality.