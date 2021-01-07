Si-Donyi celebrated in low-key manner

[Karda Natam]

DAPORIJO, 6 Jan: Si- Donyi, the most important festival of the Tagin community, was celebrated in a low-key manner owing to the Covid-19 pandemic at the Sinyik hall here on Wednesday.

Attending the festival, Tagin Cultural Society (TCS) president Tabu Paktung hailed the Tagin community for preserving their aged-old cultural heritage.

He emphasized on promoting the Tagin language and the use of mother tongue by the young generation.

Expressing concern over indiscriminate hunting of wildlife, Paktung appealed to the people to refrain from such illegal activities and discouraged the villagers from using wild meat on any occasion.

Upper Subansiri DC Kanto Danggen lamented the lack of work culture among the government employees.

Stating that development is still a distant dream for many remote and far-flung villages, the DC said a combined effort by the government employees and public could only bring a sustainable development in the district.

He informed that many schools in various villages in the district are lying defunct and that the matter has been informed to the higher authority.

Earlier, the DC released the Tagin albhabet chart and the yearly calendar of TCS.