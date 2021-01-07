Polygamy is plaguing tribal society in Arunachal: CM

ITANAGAR, 6 Jan: Polygamy is an issue that still plagues the tribal society in Arunachal, said Chief Minister Pema Khandu during a meeting with National Commission for Women (NCW) Member Shyamala S Kundar here on Wednesday.

During the meeting, they discussed issues related to women’s rights and substance abuse among women.

Khandu said, “Women in Arunachal are better off yet have miles to go.”

On substance abuse, he said involvement of any uniformed personnel is being strictly dealt with.

When Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) members brought the issue of women’s equal rights over their parental property, the CM suggested a seminar to be conducted for raising awareness on the issue.

The meeting also suggested strengthening of One Stop Centre (OSC) – Sakhi to support women affected by violence.

APSCW Chairperson of Radhilu Chai Techi accompanied the NCW member.

Earlier in the day, the NCW member called on Governor BD Mishra at the Raj Bhavan and discussed measures for reinforcing the security and wellbeing of the women in the state.

Mishra suggested the NCW member to take up any complaint lodged by a girl child or a woman promptly for speedy delivery of justice. He also suggested the NCW member for attaching livelihood components for rescued women.

“By providing a source of livelihood, the Commission can guarantee better life for the hapless women,” he said.

The governor said that that the rescued persons can be provided skill training on tailoring, weaving and handicraft work, preferably the skill craft the rescued person is comfortable with, for self reliance.

The NCW member assured to take it up at the national level for appropriate implementation.

APSCW Chairperson Techi and women and Child Development Secretary Niharika Rai were present in the meeting. (Raj Bhavan)