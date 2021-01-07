RGU conducts awareness prog on sexual harassment at workplace

RONO HILLS, 6 Jan: The anti-sexual harassment committee of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) organised an interaction and awareness training programme with Member of the National Commission for Women, Shyamala S Kunder on Wednesday at the department of Computer Science and Engineering seminar hall in a blended mode( online/ offline).

The programme was held to meet the members of the internal complaints committee (ICC) of various institutions of Arunachal Pradesh; interact with members of ICC; bring about awareness on the Sexual Harassment of Women at Work Place (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and to train the members for capacity building.

Dean of Students’ Welfare, Prof Sumpam Tangjang shared his experiences in dealing with cases of sexual harassment, its prevention and prohibition and also pressed for creating an enabling environment at the work place.

Presenting a brief report, Prof Jumyir Basar, chairperson of the ICC, provided numeric and pragmatic facts in relation to internal complaints of the university.

She shared the facts that RGU has an overwhelming number of females both in terms of students as well as staff.

Addressing the participants, Kunder emphasized that “prosperity and progress of the society would come where women were respected and empowered.”

“If power was given to women, they could be able to change the society in a harmonious manner, with unity and integrity,” she said.

While she appreciated the functioning of the RGU’s ICC, she suggested that the committee composition, contact details and complaint mechanism should be displayed on the university or respective higher educational institutions’ websites.

Education Secretary Niharika Rai highlighted on the faulty socialization process aggravating the issue of physical, social and psychological violence at homes in traditional Indian society, of which Arunachal Pradesh is no exception.

“An enabling environment as well as a conducive ecosystem is the need of the hour for this present generation of youth and children alike,” she said.

Higher & Technical Education Director Dr Tayek Talom, RGU Vice-Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha, Pro-VC Prof Amitava Mitra, along with many other heads of academic institutions attended the programme in a blended mode which witnessed participation of nearly 80 faculty members from higher educational institutions of Arunachal Pradesh.