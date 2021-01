PASIGHAT, 6 Jan: The All Bogong Students Union (ABSU) on Wednesday distributed relief items to the fire victims of Banskota area here in East Siang district.

Three houses were gutted in a devastating fire at Banskota area on Tuesday morning.

ABSU former secretary, Samuel Doruk extended gratitude to the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union, general secretary Tobom Dai for his valuable contributions for the relief to fire victims. (DIPRO)