APWWS members meet NCW member, reiterate need for marriage registration

ITANAGAR, 7 Jan: Members of the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) met National Commission for Women (NCW) member Shyamala S Kundar in Itanagar on Thursday.

During their interaction, the team impressed upon her the need for compulsory marriage registration to secure the future of women, and shared the challenges faced by women.

The team also highlighted the women’s movement in the state and the contributions made by women in various sectors.

The APWWS team apprised Kundar of the society’s initiative of preparing homemade masks during the lockdown period.

The visiting member assured the team of her support, and sought suggestions on issues related to women.