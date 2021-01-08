Parang, Mengio win in Papum Pare T20 cricket league

KOLMA, Jan 7: Parang Circle Cricket Association beat Leporiang Circle Cricket Association by six wickets in a match of the Papum Pare T20 Super League Cricket Tournament, played at the PDCA ground here in Doimukh.

Panye Gungma was declared man of the match for his three-wicket haul.

In another match, Taraso Cricket Association beat Mengio Cricket Club by 21 runs.

Nabam Kama of Taraso, who picked up three wickets, was adjudged man of the match.

Brief scores:

Leporiang: 93/10; Parang: 95/4.

Taraso: 138/6; Mengio: 117/8