Balijan meet Sagalee in T20 Super League final today

KOLMA, 12 Jan: Balijan will meet Sagalee in the final of the Papum Pare T20 Super League on Wednesday.

Balijan and Sagalee entered the final defeating their respective opponents, Doimukh and Sangupota in the semi finals played here in Doimukh on Tuesday.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, Balijan set Doimukh a moderate target of 87 run in their allotted 20 overs to win.

Doimukh were almost pulled off the run chase but fell short by two runs in a nerve-wrecking last-ball finish against Balijan.

Taba Deghe of Balijan, who pulled off three run-out and claimed a wicket, was declared man of the match.

Sagalee crushed Sangdupota by 125 run in the second semifinal.

Sagalee batted first and posted 205/3 in their allotted 20 overs.

Chasing the target, Sangdupota were bundled out for a paltry 60 run in the 15th over.

Deservingly, Sagalee’s Techi Neri, who scored 63 runs (4×9, 6×1) from just 38 balls and took four wickets for five runs in three overs, was adjudged man of the match.

Brief scores:

Balijan: 86/8 (20 overs); Doimukh: 84/8 (20 overs).

Sagalee: 205/3(20 over); Doimukh :60/10(15 overs)