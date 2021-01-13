Tirap DLTF meets for IPPI & Covid-19 vaccination

KHONSA, 12 Jan: The third quarter 2020-21 Tirap District Level Task Force (DLTF) meeting for Intensified Pulse Polio Immunisation (IPPI) and Covid-19 vaccination was held at the Kamlesh Joshi conference hall here in Tirap district under the chairmanship of ADC Kretkam Tikhak on Tuesday.

District Medical Officer Dr Koblem Mossang highlighted the aims and objective of the DTFI phase-wise meeting in connection with the IPPI and Covid-19 vaccination in Tirap district.

She appreciated the district administration and all line departments, including education and ICDS for extending their cooperation in carrying out information, education and communication activities.

DRCHO Dr Nidak Angu briefed on the reports of performance based on HMIS Indicators – ANC registration and routine immunization under Lazu, Namsang and Khonsa blocks through PowerPoint presentation.

He also displayed ‘Covid-19 vaccination programme preparedness -Tirap’ in which he informed that the Covid-19 vaccination will be launched on 16 January by Prime minister, for which six districts have been identified in Arunachal Pradesh.

Dr Angu further informed that the district level training on Covid-19 vaccination operational guidelines was held on 17 December last year at the circuit house in Khonsa, and block level training on Covid-19 vaccination was also held in different locations in December last year and in January this year.

The DTFI meeting was followed by a PPT presentation of the IPPI plan 2019-20 (Target & Achievement) and IPPI plan for 2021.

The DRCHO informed that the BTFI training was held in all health facilities for inclusion of Obs & Gynecology on 29 December, 2020.

A dry run was also held on 5 January in different locations (General Hospital, Khonsa, PHC Lazu and PHC Borduria), the DRCHO added.

In the meantime, the ADC urged the DMO and all line department officials to ensure full coverage of immunization to the targeted age group of children and pregnant women in the district.

The ADC appreciated the health department, all frontline health workers, ICDS, education department, ASHAs and NGOs for the preparedness being taken for Covid-19 vaccination scheduled to be launched by the PM on 16 January.