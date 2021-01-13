National Youth Day celebrated

ITANAGAR, 12 Jan: The National Youth Day celebration to commemorate the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda was held across the state with cultural programmes on Tuesday.

In the capital, the Arunachal Pradesh State AIDS Control Society, in association with the Government Higher Secondary School, Itanagar, organized National Youth Day with various activities to commemorate the 158th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda at the school premises here with this year’s theme of ‘Channelling Youth Power for Nation Building’.

APSACS Project Director Dr Riken Rina highlighted the contribution made by Swami Vivekananda in nation building and shaping the youth of the nation.

Administering a pledge for the students to remain responsible towards themselves, towards their actions and to the nation, Dr Rina also urged the youth to remain alert and aware from various diseases, especially HIV/ AIDS and drug abuse.

He also stressed on the importance of the ‘ABCDE’ of HIV prevention where A stands for abstinence, B for be faithful to your partner, C for correct and consistent use of condom, D for avoid drugs and E for ensuring safe blood transfusion.

GHSS Itanagar Vice Principal Geli Kamki asked the students to be equipped with the knowledge to prevent HIV/AIDS. He asked students to give importance to health education apart from the school syllabus and take measures to avoid preventable diseases like HIV, which is not curable.

APSACS Dy Director (IEC) Tashor Pali asked the young people to create a chain of information about HIV and drug abuse. He asked the students to take full advantage of digital media to acquire knowledge about HIV/ AIDS and ill effects of substance abuse.

NSS Programme Officer J Zirdo requested the APSACS to organize more of such important programmes in the school.

The Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya, Itanagar also observed the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, during which Capital Complex Deputy Director of School Education Mallo Yam Gollo and Capital SP Jimmy Chiram urged the youth to inculcate the values of Swami Vivekananda and be ready to serve the society enthusiastically.

Principal Dr Kakade Rajendra Chhagan also spoke on the occasion.

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Arunachal Pradesh paid rich tribute to Swami Vivekananda on his 158th birthday at the Rama Krishna Mission Hospital premises.

It organized cleanliness drive in the hospital as the part of the National Youth Day celebration.

The BJYM team also visited the small library at the Indira Gandhi Park, initiated by the Ngurung Learning Institute and also joined the National Youth Day celebration at the Dorjee Khandu Auditorium, State Legislative Assembly.