CS reviews pending land acquisition cases

ITANAGAR, 12 Jan: Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar took a status report of the pending land acquisition cases from deputy commissioners of Anjaw, Lohit, Namsai, Yingkiong, Upper Subansiri, West Kameng and Tawang districts in a video conference, along with Additional Director General Border Roads (East) PKH Singh on Tuesday.

Commissioner Land Management PS Lokhande, Brig AS Chonker, Chief Engineer Project ARUNANK, CCF V Reddy and officers of the Land Management department were also present in the meeting at the chief secretary’s conference hall.

Kumar took stock of the pending land acquisition cases and forest clearance cases under Project UDAYAK in Anjaw, Lohit and Namsai; Project VARTAK in West Kameng and Tawang; Project BRAHMANK in Shi- Yomi and Project ARUNANK of BRO in Upper Subansiri district.

With 14 land acquisition cases/ issues being resolved in the recent months, the CS asked the DCs and BRO officials to expedite and resolve the remaining land acquisition process in the same tempo by working in close coordination with each other.

He suggested proper aerial mapping of the land during survey using drones. (CS PR Cell)