Governor calls for promoting bio-toilets in Arunachal

ITANAGAR, 12 Jan: Governor BD Mishra requested the Tezpur-based Defence Research Laboratory (DRL), under the Defence Research Development Organization (DRDO), to install a few bio-toilets developed by it in Itanagar on pilot-basis.

The governor said the bio toilets may be installed in the extended complex near the Lower Birup colony in Itanagar so that other people of the state can also adopt the innovative project.

He made the request during a meeting with Dr Soumya Chatterjee, a scientist from the Tezpur-based DRL at the Raj Bhawan here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Dr Banerjee briefed the governor on the latest technologies developed by the Tezpur-based DRL in bio-toilets and various types of bio-toilets developed by it, which are suitable for high altitudes, hills and plain areas.

Commending the scientific achievement of the DRDO, Mishra said such a proactive role of DRDO will bolster the nation-wide cleanliness campaign under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

“Without a proper toilet system, the sludge of toilets reaches the streams and rivers, which results in water pollution and spread of diseases,” he said.

The governor emphasized on promoting bio-toilets in Arunachal to maintain the state’s pristine environment.

Rajiv Gandhi University VC Prof Saket Kushwaha was also present in the meeting. (PRO to Raj Bhawan)