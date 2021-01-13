RGU awarded ‘Best Central University of the Year’ in 3rd Himalayan Educators Summit

RONO HILLS, 12 Jan: The Rajiv Gandhi University was awarded the title of ‘Best Central University of the Year 2020’ during the 3rd Himalayan Educators Summit-2020 and the 3rd Divya Himgiri Himalayan State Education Excellence Award-2020 to recognize the efforts of leading educational institutes of the Himalayan states that are substantially contributing to the education sector.

The award was conferred during the International Science & Technology Festival organised from 9 to 11 January at Dehradun, in collaboration with The Institution of Engineers (India), Uttarakhand; State Council for Science & Technology, Government of Uttarakhand; Uttarakhand School Education Department; Uttarakhand Technical Education Department & Society for Research and Development in Science, Technology & Agriculture.

The summit was organized at The Institution of Engineers (India), Uttarakhand State Centre, Dehradun, Uttarakhand, with the theme ‘Innovation, Technology, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship & Start-up in the purview of National Education Policy’, which aims to showcase India’s efforts in science and technology promotion through communication for transforming India.

The award for ‘Best Central University of the Year 2020’ was received by RGU Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha on behalf of the university through virtual medium.

Also present on the occasion was RGU Students Welfare Dean Prof Sumpam Tangjang.

Receiving the award, Prof Kushwaha said, “Team RGU is committed towards a collective future with full dedication. Even during standstill brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, RGU continued to perform and fulfil all responsibilities and expectations as per schedule. Due to this resilience, RGU could bag this prestigious recognition. I dedicate this award to the RGU fraternity for its hard work.”