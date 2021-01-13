Capital DC assures support for successful implementation of PLA

ITANAGAR, 12 Jan: Itanagar Capital Region Deputy Commissioner Komkar Dulom has assured all kind of support and cooperation by the administration to ensure successful implementation of the newly launched Padhna Likhna Abhiyan (PLA).

Addressing the executive committee members of the District Literacy Mission Authority (DLMA) and other participants in the meeting on PLA on Tuesday, the DC directed assistant nodal officer Tori Gadi to complete the preliminary exercise at the earliest for the abhiyan survey to start.

Lauding the Oju Welfare Association (OWA) and Arunachal Pradesh Women Welfare Society (APWWS), the DC was hopeful that with their cooperation, the target of achieving total literacy goal by 2030 would definitely see the light of the day.

Earlier, Naharlagun DIET senior lecturer RK Sah, giving a PowerPoint presentation informed that the abhiyan is the government’s new literacy scheme for achieving the goal of total literacy by 2030.

“The principal target of the programme is to impart functional literacy and numeracy to non-literate and non- numerate adults in both rural and urban areas across the country in the age group of 15 years and above,” he said.

He further informed that around 1680 non-literates would be identified through survey within the Capital region, who would then be imparted instructor-based teaching in reading, writing and numeracy.

OWA chairperson Ratan Anya and APWWS secretary general Kani Nada Maling attended the meeting and assured cooperation in identifying non-literates in sectors and colonies of the capital region for success of the abhiyan. (DIPRO)