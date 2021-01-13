Pilgrims start arriving in Parshuram Kund

TEZU, 12 Jan: Pilgrimage to Parshuram Kund in Lohit district started with the arrival of 157 pilgrims on Tuesday. Nestled in the lower reaches of the Lohit River, Parshuram Kund is a sacred place for the Hindus.

Devotees from across the country visit the sacred place to take holy dips on the occasion of Makar Sankranti every year.

Owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the district administration has made elaborate arrangement for the safety and security of the pilgrims along with the provision of rapid antigen test at the entry point at Medo, free online registration, regulated movement of pilgrims with police escort, etc.

Unlike the previous years, there will be no food stalls; cultural programmes at the mela ground; night stays or trade fairs at Tezu this time.

The district administration has also made special arrangements for better event management in collaboration with various work departments.

Magistrates have also been engaged to assist the police in crowd control.

One platoon of the National Disaster Response Force from Itanagar has also been engaged to keep in readiness in case of any eventuality. (DIPRO)