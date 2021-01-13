Union demands immediate release of arrested Yobin students

ITANAGAR, 12 Jan: The Arunachal Indigenous Students’ Union (AISU) has demanded that the state government release the Yobin student leaders, who were arrested on arson charges in Vijaynagar recently, by giving them clean shit within 15 days, failing which, the union said that it would launch a democratic movement.

In a letter to the chief secretary, the AISU stated the incident could have been averted “had the state government timely responded to the demands of the locals.”

It said that the peaceful protest had turned violent as the government did not respond despite submission of several memorandums, which hurt the sentiments of the locals, the students’ community and the indigenous people of the state.

The union said that “the locals had every right to raise the issue as giving tickets to non-APSTs as it violates the laid down Panchayati Raj norms of the state.”