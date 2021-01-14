DDSE motivates students to learn mathematics

ITANAGAR, 13 Jan: Papum Pare DDSE TT Tara motivated the students to develop scientific temperament and show high levels of interest in learning mathematics.

Attending the two-day district-level quiz competition cum science and mathematics book exhibition, which concluded here on Wednesday, Tara highlighted the importance of science and mathematics in competitive examinations as well as in daily life.

In the meantime, Government Secondary School, RGU campus bagged the first positions in both elementary and secondary level quiz competitions.

The second and the third positions in the elementary level quiz competition were bagged by Government Upper Primary School, PTC, Banderdewa and Government Upper Primary School, Tigdo, respectively.

Government Secondary School, Karsingsa and Government Secondary School, Mani secured the second and third positions, respectively in the secondary level quiz competition.

The winners were awarded certificates and mementoes.