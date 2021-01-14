CM, Gov extend festive greetings

ITANAGAR, 13 Jan: Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Governor BD Mishra have conveyed their greetings on the auspicious occasions of Makar Sankranti, Uttarayan, Pongal and Magh Bihu to the people of the state.

January 14 this year, Khandu observed, is very auspicious and holy as people from different communities celebrate their festivals with ritualistic and religious fervour in different forms.

“As Hindu pilgrims and devotees will throng the holy site of Parashuram Kund in Lohit district to take a holy dip in the Lohit River, Assamese and Tamil brethren will celebrate Magh Bihu and Pongal, respectively,” he said.

Khandu, while welcoming pilgrims and devotees to Parashuram Kund, expressed pride that hundreds of Tamils and Assamese have made Arunachal Pradesh their second home and are contributing to its development.

The governor also conveyed his warm greetings to the people of the state on the festive occasion.

He extended his good wishes to Assam on the occasion of Magh Bihu.

While wishing that the Magh Bihu festivity usher in happiness and amity for all, he prayed for a “prosperity heralding” year for the region. (CM’s PR Cell/ Raj Bhavan)