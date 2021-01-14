Papum Pare meeting on vaccination

YUPIA, 13 Jan: The third DTFI meeting on routine immunization and Covid-19 vaccination was held here on Wednesday.

Papum Pare Deputy Commissioner Pige Ligu expressed satisfaction over the preparation for Covid-19 vaccination in the district.

He said that since the Covid-19 vaccine is new there may be apprehension among the beneficiaries and hence there should be proper education, management of AEFI planned and addressed by the doctors.

In order to motivate and encourage vaccination among frontline workers, he directed the DMO to provide conveyance for the ASHA/ AWW residing in far-flung areas. He also appealed to all stakeholders to cooperate and coordinate with the Health department.

Earlier DMO Dr Komling Perme informed that only one PHC was left to undergo a mock drill for the vaccination.

Action-taken report of the previous DTFI and future course of action was briefed by the DRCHO.

During the meeting, progress on the AB-PMJAY beneficiary verification in the district by ASHAs was also discussed. (DIPRO)