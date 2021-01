SEPPA, 13 Jan: Tawa Abo FC will face Thunders FC in the final of the East Kameng Football Premier League.

Tawa Abo FC beat Bantaram FC 5-4 in a penalty shootout in the second semifinal to set up a final clash with Thunders FC, who defeated Sawa Sporting Club 2-1 in the first semifinal played here in East Kameng district on Wednesday.

Tsering Sherpa and Hofe Ape scored for Thunders FC, while the lone goal for Sawa Sporting Club was scored by Tarh Dolu.

The final will be played on 15 January.