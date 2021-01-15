DLMC reviews schemes in West Siang

AALO, 14 Jan: The district level monitoring committee (DLMC) has reviewed all schemes implemented by various agencies on 13 January last.

Addressing the gathering of all heads of offices, West Siang Deputy Commissioner Moki Loyi said that all schemes have to be implemented in letter and spirit and the administration will always look into law and order problem anywhere through administrative officers and gaon burahs of the concerned villages.

He added that he will personally inspect “many of the doubtful schemes.”

“Since all state and national flagship programmes are meant for the welfare of the people, every drop of benefit should go to the needy,” he said.

The district planning officer also outlined various schemes implemented by the different departments of the district.

Various departments raised the issue of “allocation of 12.5% to the power department for electrification.”

They pointed out the defective wiring and purchase of costly equipment by contractors, adding that the hospitals are particularly affected in the process.

The engineering wings, BDOs and heads of offices also presented their achievements and problems. (DIPRO)