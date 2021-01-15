ATPWDS seeks work commencement on Sipu Bridge

AALO, 14 Jan: A delegation of the Aalo Town Peoples’ Welfare and Development Society (ATPWDS) met a team of officers involved in the construction of packages 7, 8 and 9 of the Trans-Arunachal Highway (TAH), recently and stressed on commencing the work on the Sipu Bridge immediately.

Led by its chairman Kento Ete, the ATPWDS submitted a memorandum asking the officers to begin the four-lane work from Sipu Bridge to Hissam; to reduce the ‘steep’ between Sipu Bridge and Amar camp, and sought road maintenance prior to and after earth cutting, as per the laid down rules.

It was also disclosed that “no individual can cause any obstruction to the ongoing TAH works as a writ petition in the court was admitted only for enhancement of compensation amount and not on the ground of individual right to stop any work.”

Whosoever does it will not only attract legal action but it will lead to contempt of the court as well. (DIPRO)