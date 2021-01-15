NEIFM gets new director

PASIGHAT, 14 Jan: Ethnobotanist Dr Robindra Teron has been appointed as the new director of the North Eastern Institute of Folk Medicine (NEIFM), located here in East Siang district.

The 46-year-old ethnobotanist was serving as an assistant professor of the Assam University at its Diphu Campus since 2007.

The previous NEIFM director, P Ringu was reinstated to his parent organization in December 2019. Since then, the work of the director was being looked after by Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI), Guwahati in-charge, Assistant Director Dr T Borah.