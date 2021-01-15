Let law take its own course of action: BWS

DOLLUNGMUKH, 14 Jan: Referring to the alleged rape of a minor girl at Kamle district in December last year, the Bini Welfare Society (BWS) has appealed to all to let law take its own course of action.

“We do vehemently condemn such crime against the minor girl. However, our purpose is to appeal to the victim’s family and our people in general to let law take its own course of action,” the BWS said in a release on Thursday.

Regarding the allegation against the alleged accused who is under judicial custody, the society said that “thorough and proper investigation is required to unearth the truth.”

The society said, “as per the FIR, the victim was raped by the accused on 12 December, 2020 at 11.30 PM by entering into the hostel. But the next day (on 13 December), the victim and other students of the hostel were seen in a video recording dancing on the birthday of the daughter of the alleged accused, Bini Tegi.”

“A relative of the victim also stated in a media interview that the victim was not raped but molested by the alleged accused. But the father of the victim stated in the same interview that the victim was raped,” the BWS claimed advocating for proper investigation into the case.

Claiming that some perpetrators have vandalized the school and the family members of the alleged accused are under constant threat, the society said no action has been taken against them ever after an FIR was lodged.

“We should not take law in our hands. Justice will prevail one day or the other,” the society added.