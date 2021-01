RUKSIN, 15 Jan: The East Siang-based NGO, Dite Mopang Welfare Society on Friday distributed T-shirts, bathing soaps and cups to 42 elderly and two disabled persons at Miglung Village under Bilat circle of East Siang district.

Apart from distributing the items, the NGO offered free hair-cuts to them.

Director of Elementary Education Tapi Gao attended the programme.