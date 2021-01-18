Covid-19 vaccine launched in West Siang , 79 of 100 vaccinated

AALO, 17 Jan: West Siang DC Moki Loyi launched the Covid-19 vaccine at the general hospital here in West Siang district on 16 January.

Seventy-nine out of the targeted 100 healthcare workers were vaccinated on the day.

“We were not equipped to fight against this dreaded disease for nearly a year in the absence of medicine and vaccine. A vicious campaign has to be launched to administer these two doses of Covid-19 vaccine on priority basis to health and frontline workers, and to other beneficiaries,” the DC said, and commended the medical teams, the frontline workers and the society “for working hand-in-hand to fight the disease.”

DMO Dr Moli Riba dwelt at length on the Covid vaccine and said that it has no side effects.

In Upper Subansiri HQ Daporijo, the Covid vaccination

campaign was launched at the Tadak Dulom District Hospital on Sunday, during which several healthcare workers were vaccinated.

The campaign was launched by local MLA Taniya Soki, in the presence of DC Kanto Danggen and doctors.

Dr Gamik Hangkar informed that the public will receive the vaccine after going through various procedures and guidelines given by the government.

“There would be collection of data of each member of the public as per the guidelines and their details will be entered into the Covid portal to avail the Covid vaccine.