Ensure safety first, then vaccination: APCC

ITANAGAR, 17 Jan: The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has demanded that the state government come up with a proper immunization guideline, including preconditions for vaccination, to dispel doubts and apprehension about Covid-19 vaccine(s).

The party claimed that neither the central nor the state government has any clear-cut legal guidelines to deal with any vaccine or post-vaccination-related incidents.

Expressing concern over the reported deaths in Germany and Norway shortly after vaccination, the party said no health worker should be forced to receive the vaccine shot against his/her will until the safety and efficacy of the vaccine(s) are ascertained.

It said that a unit should be set up to monitor individuals after giving them vaccines.

Stating that a hasty approval has been given to vaccine(s), the party said any unfortunate incident involving Covid warriors post-vaccination will be a great loss to the state.

The party demanded that widespread awareness campaign must be organized across the state to inform the masses on the side effects of the vaccine(s), particularly on elderly people, lactating mothers and adolescents, if any, and the eligibility of the people who can get the vaccine and who can’t.